The fall fundraiser seemed to have been successful raising $1600 for Checkpoint Asia for the next three months, but that turned out to actually not be true. A few days later I received an email from a donor explaining he is an 77-year old with poor eyesight and not used to computers and he accidentally donated $500 when his intention had been to send $50. I of course refunded him his donation immediately. It does leave Checkpoint Asia with only $1100 for the next three months which simply isn’t enough to survive on, so introducing ads became a necessity.

I’m talking with the ads provider to come up with ads-free logins for any of you who have ever donated in the past or may do so in the future.