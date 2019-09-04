When Did the US Last Built a Warship Class That Is Any Good? All the Latest Ones Stink

Consider that snarky but classic response to a request for ideas: “Ahh … I got nothin’ ”

Well, as I ponder the state of the US Navy’s combat fleet, I get the same feeling.

LCS – We have a fleet of commissioned warships that have no mission and no means to execute a mission since they have no useful and effective mission modules. Seriously, an entire fleet of warships that can’t execute a combat mission???

Zumwalt – We have two commissioned Zumwalt’s – soon to be three – that have no mission, no main functional weapon, are searching for a role, and lack installed combat systems. Seriously, we commissioned warships without a main weapon and without any combat system???

Ford – We have a commissioned aircraft carrier that can’t load munitions onto its aircraft because it has no functioning elevators and can’t operate F-35s because it lacks the proper communications and support equipment and facilities. Seriously, we commissioned a non-functional carrier???

If you asked the Navy to honestly and objectively describe their combat fleet and its capabilities, their response would have to be, “Ahh … I got nothin’ ”

Source: Navy Matters