Washington Spends $80 Billion a Year on Intelligence Agencies Alone

Today I learned the US in a normal year has a “spying budget” of $80 billion (Trump wants to bump it up to 86). That’s insane, there is no way good intelligence should cost any more than a couple of billion at the very most. (The only aspect that is money-intensive are satellites.)

I for one didn’t know the figures are that inflated. Goes to show that after 15 years of Empire-watching I’m still not cynical enough. It’s almost impossible to comprehend just how vast the modern US national-security-military state has become and how warped the imperial capital is to consider this completely normal: