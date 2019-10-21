VIDEO: Withdrawing US Troops Pelted With Rocks and Rotten Food in NE Syria

Kamıslı'da Amerikan kuvvetlerini taşlıyorlar.. pic.twitter.com/W1gGo6TVoO — Son Kale Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@SonKaleTurkiye2) October 21, 2019

Wow Syrian Kurds throw rotten food and stones to withdrawing US forces in Qamishli, Syria Abd askeri konvoy Kamışlı içeresinde bir grup tarafından taşlandı. İşte o taşlama anları..

via @adharves pic.twitter.com/EgwKqje2nR — Son Kale Türkiye 🇹🇷 (@SonKaleTurkiye2) October 21, 2019

Not the cleanest of divorces:

US forces are on their way out of Syria. A large convoy left Kobani today and was en route to the Iraqi border. At least one US soldier was photographed wearing a patch of the Kurdish female fighters America is leaving behind: The latest from @WSJ: https://t.co/fg7VF5KbJs — Dion Nissenbaum (@DionNissenbaum) October 20, 2019

Tonight in N. Syria, Kurds showing their reaction to US forces who are ordered to withdraw. Emotional signs pointing out how people left defenseless #SaveKurds pic.twitter.com/ED75LooPVY — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) October 21, 2019

Sources in N. Syria are telling me that tearful American soldiers were as upset as them while leaving and they responded to SDF fighters and to people with military salute #SaveKurds pic.twitter.com/sBV6QjA5Hx — Mutlu Civiroglu (@mutludc) October 21, 2019