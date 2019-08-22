Video: Actual Footage From Jeffrey Epstein’s Autopsy

Due to public outcry of skepticism about the Jeffrey Esptein autopsy, authorities in New York opened up the procedure to live video.

The video showed what appeared to be several medical professionals standing around a very flat-looking Epstein on a table and pulling odd things out of his body with salad tongs.

“We thought that given all the conspiracy theories about Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide that it would be best to make this available to the public,” New York Coroner Jack Sketchball said.

Epstein reportedly committed suicide while on suicide watch in prison while on trial for sex trafficking. Many powerful people were implicated in the crimes including the world’s richest man Jeff Bezos and former President Clinton.

The result of the autopsy was that Epstein committed suicide by hanging from toilet paper.

