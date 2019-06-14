Checkpoint Asia Summer 2019 Crowdfunding, Day 7 of 14

US Video of Iranians Removing Explosives From Attacked Tanker Doesn’t Prove Anything

Also it was likely neither a torpedo nor a mine but a demo charge, says US intel veteran of 36 years
Marko Marjanović

Maybe they did it, maybe they didn’t, but the simple fact they were filmed removing an unexploded device from the ship — apparently hours after the crew had been evacuated and the fire extinguished — does not prove anything, according to Malcolm Nance, a US intelligence veteran and ex-Navy officer, ocassional pro-establishment MSNBC pundit and author of The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West:

Nance served on USS Wainwright during the 1988 naval battles with Iran and is not known as a friend of Iran.