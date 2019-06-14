US Video of Iranians Removing Explosives From Attacked Tanker Doesn’t Prove Anything

Maybe they did it, maybe they didn’t, but the simple fact they were filmed removing an unexploded device from the ship — apparently hours after the crew had been evacuated and the fire extinguished — does not prove anything, according to Malcolm Nance, a US intelligence veteran and ex-Navy officer, ocassional pro-establishment MSNBC pundit and author of The Plot to Destroy Democracy: How Putin and His Spies Are Undermining America and Dismantling the West:

Iranian coast guard rescued a crew. It would be smart to remove any UXO explosives by anyone’s coast guard. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 14, 2019

Where is the video of the Iranians PLACING explosives & detonating them? Removal would be prudent by any Navy/CG. Also location of explosives is VERY high off waterline …Weird. It’s not a limpet mine, it’s a demo charge. Had to be put on by fairly high boat w/ a long gaff/pole https://t.co/3qzB7TrrYv — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 14, 2019

I do not see any damage that would be indicative of a modern torpedo here. Small diameter torp maybe, or an anti ship missile at the water line is closer to it. https://t.co/Y8ty8EPR30 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 13, 2019

Bc I’ve seen a lot of damage to ships & have hit a mine in the PG. A modern torp would buckle the upper deck frames/plates as they explode under the hull & push up. A missile will create a hole & blast over waterline. A mine/old torp will blow a hole at waterline. Watch the video — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 13, 2019

Nance served on USS Wainwright during the 1988 naval battles with Iran and is not known as a friend of Iran.

1. THREAD: 30 years ago I helped demolish the Iranian navy. Before that there were years of attacks on Iraq/GCC in Tanker war. Not til they covertly/indiscrim mined & damaged USS SB Roberts in 1988 did we attack. It wasn’t a light decision. We could prove acts beyond any doubt https://t.co/zPlfbh4CW0 — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 14, 2019

2. IRGC are an asymmetric terror militia. They may/may not have hit tankers. I’ve seen DOD vids. It’s all postattack but nothing preattack or placing charges. Only IR reax to 2 burning ships 20nm away. This isn’t Boghammers shooting rkts all day & kidnapping crews like in 80s. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 14, 2019

7. I’ve fought or been attacked by Iran & surrogates in PG, Lebanon & Iraq 3 times over 20 years. War w/85 million Iranians doesn’t get you democratic Iran its begets new Thermopylaes, $300 bbl oil, an Iranian dominated MidEast/Mecca &/or a Nuke Det. It’s folly desired by fools. — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) June 14, 2019