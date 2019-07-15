US Silent as Turkey Begins Taking Delivery of Russian Missiles

After months of angrily condemning Turkey for buying the S-400 missile system from Russia over American alternatives, the Trump Administration broadly refused comment on Friday, as Turkey started taking the delivery of the first missiles in the system.

Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper declined comment, but report are suggesting that US officials are in generally discussing possible ways to “punish” Turkey for buying Russian, even though Turkey was under no obligation to buy American arms.

Good start, Senator, but why are you stopping there? Why should Turkey be a member of NATO if its interests are so clearly contradictory to those of the United States? And how can the US continue to maintain a military base in Turkey, given such clear contradictions in interests? https://t.co/FgDpkcKhzt — Gareth Porter (@GarethPorter) July 13, 2019

The US generally tries to keep NATO members buying American by having NATO threaten to limit cooperation with those who don’t. Turkey dismissed these threats, and bough the Russian system on the grounds it was a better deal.

US lawmakers issued statements slamming Turkey in general terms, accusing them of choosing Russian President Vladimir Putin over the US and its politically well-connected arms-makers.

Source: Antiwar.com