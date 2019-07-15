Checkpoint Asia

US Silent as Turkey Begins Taking Delivery of Russian Missiles

Sanction the Turks and make them buy Sukhois on top?
Jason Ditz Politics 26 0

To CAATSA or not to CAATSA?

After months of angrily condemning Turkey for buying the S-400 missile system from Russia over American alternatives, the Trump Administration broadly refused comment on Friday, as Turkey started taking the delivery of the first missiles in the system.

Acting Defense Secretary Mark Esper declined comment, but report are suggesting that US officials are in generally discussing possible ways to “punish” Turkey for buying Russian, even though Turkey was under no obligation to buy American arms.

The US generally tries to keep NATO members buying American by having NATO threaten to limit cooperation with those who don’t. Turkey dismissed these threats, and bough the Russian system on the grounds it was a better deal.

US lawmakers issued statements slamming Turkey in general terms, accusing them of choosing Russian President Vladimir Putin over the US and its politically well-connected arms-makers.

Source: Antiwar.com