US Interior Department Grounds All China-Made Drones, Has No Non-China Made Drones

The move comes amid ongoing trade and tech tensions between China and the US and as members of Congress grow increasingly concerned about American reliance on Chinese technology – whether that means drones made by DJI, or networking equipment made by Chinese network gear giant Huawei Technologies.

“We are aware the Department of Interior is conducting a review to assess its entire drone program and are disappointed to learn of this development,” said a China-based spokeswoman for DJI on Thursday. “As the leader in commercial drone technology, we have worked with the Department of Interior to create safe and secure drone technology that meets their rigorous requirements, which was developed over the course of 15 months with DOI officials, independent cybersecurity assessments, and experts at Nasa.”

It’s unclear whether the partial halt will satisfy a bipartisan group of Senators who in September introduced legislation to force the department to stop using Chinese-made drones. The primary sponsors were Florida Senator Rick Scott, a Republican, and Chris Murphy, a Democrat from Connecticut.

“Following many conversations between my office and the Interior Department, I’m glad to see the Department has seen the light and reversed course,” said Scott in a statement. “We should not, under any circumstances, put American national security at risk by using taxpayer dollars to purchase Chinese tech.” The Department of Defense had stopped buying commercial drones pending review and the Department of Homeland Security has issued a warning about Chinese-made drones. The National Defense Authorisation Act included language that would ban the sale of Chinese drones for military use.

The Interior Department manages a fleet of 810 unmanned aircraft systems, of which 121, or 15 per cent, are made by DJI. The rest of its fleet was either made in China or have Chinese parts, a spokeswoman said, though she did not provide an exact number.

The DJI spokeswoman added that the company would “continue to support the Department of Interior and provide any assistance we can as it reviews its drone fleet and so the agency can quickly resume the use of its drones to help federal workers conduct vital operations.” Source: Bloomberg

U.S. lawmakers have been lobbying government departments, to abandon Chinese made drones, fearing the UAVs could be sending data—such as images and geofence locations—to the Chinese government. In July, after resisting pressure to simply blockade Chinese tech, the DOI concluded a 15-month long review and announced it had developed strategies to ensuring drone data didn’t leak.

The DOI’s drone-grounding is the latest move from the U.S. government to push out Chinese tech. China telecoms manufacturer Huawei has faced a number of roadblocks in the U.S. including, most recently, being placed on the Department of Commerce’s “entity” list, which prevents U.S. companies from selling to the Chinese phone maker.

Early this month, the White House placed 28 more Chinese companies on the blacklist, including China’s most promising A.I. firms, Sensetime and Megvii. The U.S. government’s apparent vendetta against Chinese tech has intensified as the trade war—a key complaint of which is China’s use of “forced technology transfers” to gain expertise—drags on.

Responding to news of the DOI’s no-fly policy, China Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang urged Washington to “stop abusing the concept of national security” and provide a non-discriminatory atmosphere for Chinese companies.

Meanwhile DJI said it was “disappointed” by the development but would “continue to support the Department of Interior and provide any assistance we can as it reviews its drone fleet and so the agency can quickly resume the use of its drones to help federal workers conduct vital operations.”

