US F-15s and Attack Helicopters in “Show of Force” Against Turko-Jihadi Forces in Northern Syria

This has also raised some questions about just how much command and control Turkey is exercising over the TFSA. “The Turks have committed to us that they will have control over those forces but it is a continued concern especially once you unleash a force like that what can continue to evolve over time as the violence continues,” an unnamed U.S. official told ABC News following the incident in Ain Issa.

Some within the U.S. government have been complaining bitterly about the overall quality and professionalism of the TFSA, which already stands accused of multiple atrocities since Operation Peace Spring began last week. “They could have used Turkish regular troops, … Instead, they decided to use these thugs & bandits & pirates that should be wiped off the face of the earth,” another U.S. official told reporters earlier in the day.

At the same time, this confrontation comes just comes less than a week after apparently deliberate Turkish shelling near an American outpost in the border city of Kobane, which is situated to the north of Ain Issa and right on the border with Turkey. The Pentagon says this incident, which Turkey denies occurred, also violated an understanding with Turkish forces not to target American personnel. It was also a major contributing factor in the decision to expedite the withdrawal of all remaining U.S. troops from Syria, with the exception of a garrison at At Tanf much further to the south near the Iraqi and Jordanian borders.

“As United States forces have defeated the ISIS physical caliphate, United States troops coming out of Syria will now redeploy and remain in the region to monitor the situation and prevent a repeat of 2014, when the neglected threat of ISIS raged across Syria and Iraq,” President Trump had said in a statement on Oct. 14, 2019. “A small footprint of United States forces will remain at At Tanf Garrison in southern Syria to continue to disrupt remnants of ISIS.”

At least for now, U.S. forces remain in the vicinity of Kobane, also written Kobani, near the Lafarge Cement Factory, which “had been the headquarters of the de facto Defeat-ISIS coalition in Syria,” according to U.S. Army Colonel Myles Caggins, the top spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition fighting ISIS in Syria and Iraq.

“As Turkish-backed militias advanced towards the Lafarge Cement Factory, between Kobanî and Ain Issa, on Tuesday, Oct. 15, the SDF set fire to, then vacated, its facilities and equipment,” Caggins explained. “No U.S. forces or equipment were ever in jeopardy and remain within separate, secure facilities.”

Trump’s decision to initiate the full withdrawal did lead to a hasty pullout of U.S. forces from the highly strategic city of Manbij, which the SDF liberated from ISIS terrorists with U.S. support in 2016. You can read more about why this city has been such a flashpoint over the years in this past War Zone piece.

Caggins had confirmed that there were no more U.S. personnel in the city in the morning on Oct. 15, 2019. A separate statement from the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that its forces had arrived in the area and taken up positions “along the line of contact between the Syrian Arab Republic and Turkey” and that they were “interacting” with Turkish authorities.

Coalition forces are executing a deliberate withdrawal from northeast Syria. We are out of Manbij. // تقوم قوات التحالف بتنفيذ إنسحاب مدروس من شمال شرق سوريا. لقد غادرنا منبج — OIR Spokesman Col. Myles B. Caggins III (@OIRSpox) October 15, 2019

The speed with which U.S. personnel departed seemed evident from what they apparently left behind, including the bulk of the structures at the main outpost in the city and food and other personal items still on the tables in the mess hall, as if everyone had just gotten up and departed in a hurry. American troops did allegedly take the time to leave lewd and insulting messages for Russian forces. Russian media had already taken the time to gloat over the U.S. withdrawal.

However, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan insists that Manbij remains a key objective for Turkish forces and their local partners in the Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army, or TFSA. This sets the city up to be a particularly worrying point of contention between all of the parties involved.

It’s unclear how long it might take for American personnel to vacate all of their bases and small outposts or how the situation may evolve, forcing further changes to any existing plans. Turkey’s intervention has already set off a major humanitarian crisis and threatens gains made against ISIS and other terrorist groups in Syria. ISIS fighters have already begun to escape from SDF detention in the chaos. As is obvious from the situation in Manbij, the rapidly evolving conflict has also offered an opportunity for Syrian dictator Bashar Al Assad, together with his Russian and Iranian allies, to make significant territorial gains after nearly a decade of civil war.

At the same time, there has been a growing backlash to Turkey’s operation in the United States, with the U.S. government placing various sanctions on Turkish officials, including Erdogan, and other enterprises in the country. Other countries, include other NATO allies, have begun imposing arms embargos on the Turkish government and moving toward implementing their own sanctions. There are indications that some U.S. lawmakers who had been calling for an American arms embargo may be backing off that position in light of the initial round of U.S. sanctions.

