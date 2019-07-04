US Economic Wars Exposed by Russian Puppets guest Mike Maharrey & Will Porter

On FPF #371, Mike Maharrey and Will Porter return to the show for a discussion on US economic warfare. Mike recently appeared on RT to discuss how the US uses SWIFT to enforce sanctions. Will and Mike highlight the importance of SWIFT in the Americans Empire.

The Libertarian Party chair criticized Mike for his appearance. Mike and Will explain why they use RT to spread the antiwar message.

Will Porter is a staff writer at RT. He has bylines at Antiwar.com, Consortium News, and the Libertarian Institute.

Michael Maharrey is the communications director at the Tenth Amendment Center. He hosts the God Anarchy, Friday Gold Wrap, and Thoughts from Maharrey Head podcasts. His website is MichaelMaharrey.com.

