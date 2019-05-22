US Companies Actually Sell $500 Billion in Goods and Services in China and US Gov’t Taxes All of It (VIDEO)

US companies export $130-170 billion in goods and services from the US to China, but their total sales on the Chinese markets are around $500 billion, when you count all the stuff they make and sell in China, or bring in from their plants in third countries.

US stockholders benefit from this via dividends and stock appreciation, and so does the US government which taxes profit regardless of where it was made, and subjects foreign operations of its entities to some other taxes as well albeit at low rates.

The comparable number of goods Chinese firms sell in the US that is not sourced from China is $35 billion.