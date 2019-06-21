In the next 90 days how many times are you going to visit this site and go "whoah that was a really cool article I just read that CPA brought to my attention"? 5? 10? 30?

US Claims Drone Was Minding Own Business on Its Way to Church When Iran Attacked It out of Nowhere

"We’re talking about a drone that sings in the church choir and coaches little league baseball games on the weekends"

Maintaining that the unmanned aerial vehicle was simply going about its day without posing a threat to anyone, U.S. Department of State officials claimed Thursday that one of their drones was minding its own business on its way to church when Iran attacked it out of nowhere.

“This was an outrageous, unprovoked attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran on an innocent drone who merely wanted to attend mass in peace,” said acting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, emphasizing the drone’s upstanding moral character by pointing out its history of donating to charity, volunteering at soup kitchens, and making homemade cookies for school bake sales.

“We’re talking about a drone that sings in the church choir and coaches little league baseball games on the weekends—an absolute pillar of the community. This is an upstanding family drone who did nothing to deserve any sort of attack. What kind of world do we live in where an innocent drone can’t fly through Iranian air space on its way to church?”

At press time, Department of Defense officials confirmed that their request for Iran to return the drone’s body back to the U.S. for a proper burial had gone unanswered.

Source: The Onion