US Ambassador to Russia: Each of Our Carriers “Represents 100,000 Tons of Diplomacy”

Utterly bizzare. You couldn’t make this up. The worst, most dishonest anti-American propagandist wouldn’t dream of making this up. It would be just too unbelievable. Only it actually happened.

As US Navy was conducting its largest Med drills since 2016 bringing together two carrier groups

America’s Ambassador to Russia flew himself onboard a US Navy aircraft supper carrier in the Med where he started waxing lyrical about how “each of the carriers operating in the Mediterranean at this time represents 100,000 tons of international diplomacy”:

“When you have 200,000 tons of diplomacy that is cruising in the Mediterranean — this is what I call diplomacy, this is forward operating diplomacy — nothing else needs to be said.” “You have all the confidence you need to sit down and try to find solutions to the problems that have divided us now for many, many years. “

CNN was flown on board and given an exlusive to cover the event, to make sure it got the publicity State Department wants for it. Bizzare, what the wise would be ashamed of, the psychotic and cretinous Empire takes pride in.

This took place during the largest American military exercise in the Med since 2016 which had brought together two US Navy carrier groups that was specifically billed as a show of force against Russia.

“Diplomatic communication and dialogue coupled with the strong defense these ships provide demonstrate [sic] to Russia that if it truly seeks better relations with the United States, it must cease its destabilizing activities around the world.”

I wonder where Huntsman was thought diplomacy that he thinks it equals warship tonnage, what he fears so much in Moscow that he feels he needs the backing of two carrier groups, and what wonderful diplomatic breakthroughs he will be able to achieve now that he has “all the confidence” he needs, courtesy of “200,000 tons of diplomacy” cruising in the Mediterranean.

Do watch the surreal CNN video: link

But Huntsman, if the United States already have 1,000,000 tons of diplomacy floating around the world’s oceans, what do they need *you* for?

We flew our Ambassador to Russia onto an aircraft carrier. Onboard our gangsta told CNN this was called "diplomacy." https://t.co/Ox7xb8nuOn — U.S. Dept. of Fear (@FearDept) April 24, 2019

Let’s do a mental exercise. What if Russia brought a pair of battlecruisers to Nicaragua and the Russian Ambassador to Washington proclaimed he was now backed by “50,000 tons of forward operating diplomacy”. What would that accomplish? How ungentlemanly, cringy, and self-sabotaging would that correctly deemed to be?