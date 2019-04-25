UK Deploys 5 Helicopters to Counter “Very Credible Threat” From Russia

Contributing to NATO’s latest increased presence in the Baltic states, five Boeing AH-64 Apache attack helicopters of the British Royal Force were recently deployed to the Amari Air Base in Estonia, reported the Irish Examiner. The AH-64s are expected to participate in upcoming NATO military exercises and provide defense coverage for a military base near Tapa in Estonia, a city located near the Russian border.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson told reporters that the AH-64s will form a crucial element of NATO’s Enhanced Forward Presence (EFP), which forward deploys defenses and deterrence in Eastern Europe near the Russian border.

Williamson said: “It’s a very credible threat that we see from Russia and part of the reason that we’re deploying five Apache attack helicopters is making sure that we’re constantly adapting to a changing situation, but this is about deterrents.”

“This is about NATO nations standing together in unity as one and you see Great Britain playing the largest role in enhanced forward presence with the largest number of service personnel deployed. The enhancement of that deployment with the Apache attack helicopters is really vital and very, very important and it’s been very warmly welcomed by so many nations.”

The Apaches are supported by Estonia’s AgustaWestland AW159 Wildcat reconnaissance helicopters.

The Irish Times said more than 100 U.K. military personnel have been deployed to the Baltics as part of the new operation, taking the total there to 1,000 troops.

Source: Zero Hedge