Turks and Kurds Amassing on Their Sides of the Border, ISIS Takes Advantage in Raqqa, Russia Trying to Broker Peace

Turks seem anxious to get the ball rolling to show the rules have changed and preemt a possible U-turn so typical of Trump with new facts on the ground. To this end they’re already shelling Kurdish targets across the border, but they’ve also carried out airstrikes (at least one of them deep in Kurdish-held territory) which would have been a no-no before Trump’s withdrawal from the border zone.

Turkey's @cnnturk reports what appear to be two separate airstrikes hit the Syrian town of Ras al Ain, controlled by the Kurdish SDF #now amid expectations a Turkish offensive would begin today. — Ayla Jean Yackley (@aylajean) October 9, 2019

However it seems Trump’s green light for an invasion has caught the Turks as much by surprise as it has the Pentagon and the Kurds, so they need to do more troop movement before they can strike in earnest. That is exactly what they seem to be doing however, with numerous reports of troops and armor moving to various sections of the border.

Gaziantep 5. Zırhlı Tugay Komutanlığı'ndan sınır birliklerine 120 araçlık sevkıyat #DHA pic.twitter.com/4uy3P02pWe — Yaser Emre (@yasiremres) October 9, 2019

For their part the Kurds are likewise assembling at the border, bringing in reinforcement from all over of their quite extensive fief. Their authorities have even instructed civilians to take up arms and join the troops at the border.

The SDF continues to send massive reinforcements from Deir ez-zor, Raqqa, Tabqa, Hasake and Manbij, reports of the arrival of heavy weapons on the Turkish borders.#Twitterkurds #Rojava #SDF #Turkey #TSK #Syria pic.twitter.com/2iwoWqeb7j — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) October 9, 2019

#BREAKING Syria Kurds call up civilians for defence against Turkey pic.twitter.com/K5TDa3U3CY — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 9, 2019

The odds do not favor the Kurds however. Not only are they lightly armed but the terrain is flat and open and the border with Turkey they hold is extremely long so the Turks can pick and chose where to pour through in overwhelming numbers (if they’re smart).

Meanwhile ISIS took advantage of the unenviable position of the YPG by crawling from the underground in Raqqa but was put down.

There are reports that several dozen militants are currently involved in attempting to seize SDF/Asayîş headquarters. So far at least one position is in Daesh control. With at least five attackers dead and an unknown number of security forces killed. — Woofers (@NotWoofers) October 8, 2019

Daesh is attempting to take control of a headquarters in the city for the past 15 minutes. Still heavy clashes all around. — Woofers (@NotWoofers) October 8, 2019

Meanwhile the Russian diplomacy is fevereshly working to forestall fighting and is talking to Ankara, Damascus and the Kurds alike.

#BREAKING Syria Kurds urge Russia to facilitate 'dialogue' with Damascus pic.twitter.com/wVNGpLlyGF — AFP news agency (@AFP) October 9, 2019

Russia has formally notified PYD that it is urgently negotiating terms of reconciliation with the Government. Unprecedented population pressure in the east of the country on the SDF to prevent an unforeseen massacre in the event of war. There is little time. — Y.N.M.S (@ynms79797979) October 9, 2019

Putin cautions Turkey's Erdogan against undermining peace efforts in Syria https://t.co/SwgdoNqOgN — Bloomberg (@business) October 9, 2019