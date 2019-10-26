Turkey Close to Agreement on Su-35 Fighter Jet Purchase From Russia — Turkish Media

Turks (The Daily Sabah) are now openly talking about it.

Turkey is close to reaching a deal with Moscow over the purchase of Su-35 fighter jets as well as co-manufacturing some components of the Russian-made jets, Turkish sources said Friday. Turkish and Russian officials are discussing the details of the sale of a total of 36 Su-35 fighter jets to Turkey, two months after President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s visit to the International Aviation and Space Salon (MAKS) aviation show outside of Moscow. Sources added that officials are also discussing Turkey’s possible involvement in the production of some components of the fighter jets, including its precision weapons and ammunition.

It was expected, but still comes as a surprise of sorts.What is it there also besides this? Was Erdogan made aware, was given a hint, during his latest few visits to Russia about what Turkey may get if she plays in concert with Russia? Obviously, Syria deal is not too bad for Turks who overwhelmingly view Kurdish groups as clear and present danger to Turkey, but it is more than that. S-400? Of course, it is a huge deal and the United States is beginning to look desperate on this front:

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The United States is still in talks with Turkey to get Ankara to ‘walk away’ from the Russian missile defense system it bought, a senior State Department official said on Friday, but warned Turkey that the risk of sanctions over the issue persisted.

But 36 Su-35s with all weaponry which goes with them is a huge-huge deal. It is reformatting Turkish Air Force away from old two-engine F-4 Phantom IIs into the immensely powerful Generation 4++ fighter squadrons (36/3= 3 squadrons per Russian TOE).

It is also reformatting Turkish aerospace and, in general, defense industry which will be fully engaged in participation of production of arguably the best air superiority fighter in the world today. And, in perspective, of Su-57s which will be only logical continuation of what emerges as a strategic realignment in the region.

Now, the question–if S-400 deal was bad for NATO “unity”, how this whole situation is going to look like for NATO? Just FYI, the first gas will flow into the TurkStream in a few weeks. Now ask yourself a question what S-400 and S1s are doing in Serbia at Slavic Shield exercises and a sharper picture begins to emerge.

If true (Su-35s contract), I will repeat a question--what else was Erdogan made aware of by Putin? Sure, money (capital) talks, markets matter, energy is our everything, but it is security, I think, and perspective umbrella over Turkey (yes, cutting edge mil-tech) which make Erdogan move that fast. It is access to the tools which allow Erdogan and his people realize even if in part some Neo-Ottoman visions.

Source: Reminiscence of the Future