Tulsi Gabbard Slams Trump: Being “Saudi Arabia’s Bitch Is Not America First”

The media is, once again, insisting that we rely on anonymous statements from military officials and a few select images to justify war, this time with Iran.

U.S. President Donald Trump is likewise posting threats of a military response on Twitter, saying we are “locked and loaded.”

“Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked,” Trump on Sunday.

“There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed!”

Trump, however, stops short of placing the blame on Iran in his latest round of tweets on the subject, instead saying that he is “waiting to hear” from Saudi Arabia.

Despite the fact that the U.S. provides Saudi oil terminals with U.S.-made Hawk surface-to-air missiles, spends at least $81 billion a year protecting oil supplies around the world, and recently deployed 500 troops to the Kingdom, the president alludes to the fact that the United States—the world’s leading military superpower—doesn’t have it’s own intelligence about what happened at the world’s largest oil processing facility.

At least two Democratic presidential contenders are not going to let the president’s reliance on Saudi Arabia for information about the attack slide.

“Trump awaits instructions from his Saudi masters,” Gabbard tweeted on Sunday.

“Having our country act as Saudi Arabia’s bitch is not ‘America First’.”

In a tweet directly quoting Trump, Representative Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) slammed the U.S. president for his latest instance of failing to put “America First.”

Bernie Sanders (I-VT) also responded to the president Monday, tweeting, “Mr. Trump, the Constitution of the United States is perfectly clear. Only Congress—not the president—can declare war.”

“Congress will not give you the authority to start another disastrous war in the Middle East just because the brutal Saudi dictatorship told you to.”

Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) tweeted Monday, “Congress has the constitutional power to declare war. Not the president. Not the Secretary of State. And definitely not Saudi Arabia.”

Jamal Abdi, president of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), recalled that “Congress has voted multiple times to end U.S. involvement in the war on Yemen” on Twitter, saying that the U.S. may now find itself in an “all out regional war with Iran” as Trump seeks instructions from Saudi Arabia rather than Congress or “the American people.”

“The U.S. is not obligated to fight Saudi Arabia’s wars,” Abdi in a statement.

Source: The Mind Unleashed