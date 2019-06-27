Tulsi Crushes the First Democrat Debate, The Most Googled Candidate, Landslide Winner in a Bunch of Polls

Tim Ryan sets up Tulsi Gabbard for her “Giuliani moment”:

The result; the entire America wants to know who this maverick woman is:

• FOX: Gabbard was most searched Democratic candidate after debate despite getting third-lowest speaking time

Reason: Tulsi Gabbard Wrecks Dems With Powerful Anti-War Debate Answers

• NBC-picked studio crowd goes silent as Gabbard promises to cut Pentagon overspending rather than hike taxes:

“The American people deserve a president who will put your interests ahead of the rich and powerful. That’s not what we have right now,” Gabbard said. “For too long, our leaders have failed us, taking us from one regime change war to the next, leading us into a new cold war and arms race, costing us trillions of our hard-earned taxpayer dollars and countless lives. This insanity must end. As president, I will take your hard-earned taxpayer dollars and instead invest those dollars into serving your needs,” she continued.

The Daily Caller:

In a Drudge Report [conservative] online poll, Gabbard has 41.63% with 31,114 votes. Her closest rival, Elizabeth Warren, has 11.94% with 8,925 votes. So far, 74,736 votes were surveyed for Drudge’s poll. Other online surveys from the Washington Examiner, NJ.com and Heavy all point towards similar results with Gabbard winning almost every early online poll. Each poll shows her averaging between 30% – 40% of the total vote. Washington Examiner has her coming on top with 39.22% of the vote, NJ.com shows Gabbard with 34.67% and the Heavy has her at 32.24%. It’s important to note that these polls are hardly scientific and may not be representative of everyone who watched the debate.

Drudge poll:

Washington Examiner:

Heavy.com:

NJ.com:

Watch the 5 minutes that have people talking Tulsi!

A soldier's truth about the establishment war machine driving US foreign policy https://t.co/JC0MqYSEmT #DemDebate – #TULSI2020 pic.twitter.com/kJnp3gRfKq — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

Tulsi corrects Rep. Tim Ryan in tonight's #DemDebate: "The Taliban didn't attack us on 9/11, al-Qaeda did." – #TULSI2020 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

Meghan displayed a moment of courage to tweet this out before deleting it. Tulsi's lived a lifetime of courage – and she won't cave to establishment pressure. -V @MeghanMcCain @TheView #TULSI2020 #DemDebate #Democrat https://t.co/cxwF26gZSC pic.twitter.com/1liSlwBcx3 — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019

It's clear who MSNBC wants to be president: Elizabeth Warren. They're giving her more time than all the other candidates combined. They aren't giving any time to Tulsi at all. -V (Tulsi's sister) — Tulsi Gabbard (@TulsiGabbard) June 27, 2019