Trump Says Making Up for Not Going to Vietnam by Bankrupting the Nation

In an interview with Piers Morgan on Wednesday, President Trump discussed his reasons for not serving in the US military, saying he was “never a fan” of the Vietnam War. He also argued he is “making up for” that by greatly increasing US military spending.

“I think I make up for it right now – look, $700 billion I gave last year, and this year $716 billion. And I think I’m making up for it rapidly because we’re rebuilding our military at a level its never seen before.”

Trump went on to suggest that he would have been “honored” to have served in some other war besides Vietnam, though naturally he never did so, and the pushes for unsustainable military spending are meant to make up for that.

That’s potentially a risky position to take, of course, especially as he’s suggested at times that the world in general is spending too much on wars and militaries, and that many could be better spent elsewhere.

Trump’s talk of spending money elsewhere is true, of course, and potentially could drive talks with Russia and China. It would, however, be difficult for him to do so while presenting the Pentagon’s record budgets as a sort of direct payola for him getting out of the draft.

Source: Antiwar.com