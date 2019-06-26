Trump Pronounces Sanctions on Ayatollah Khomeini Who Has Been Dead Since 1989

OMG. You can’t make this up. Trump says US is sanctioning Ayatollah Khomeini who died decades ago. He meant Khamenei, of course, but add this to the pile blunders! pic.twitter.com/uDIUrirYt5 — Bessma Momani (@b_momani) June 24, 2019

Trump said he's placing new sanctions on Iran's Ayatollah Khomeini — he died in 1989 pic.twitter.com/eyvenzcuNs — NowThis (@nowthisnews) June 24, 2019

Ayatollah Khomeini on his way to deliver a statement on his recent sanctions designation pic.twitter.com/wfAenWyc3L — Murtaza Mohammad Hussain (@MazMHussain) June 24, 2019

Khomeini when he hears he’s been sanctioned (sorry) pic.twitter.com/WehCq6Xb9E — Murtaza Mohammad Hussain (@MazMHussain) June 24, 2019

JUST IN: Ayatollah Khomeini responds to Trump's sanctions announcement pic.twitter.com/AMcAMnaN9T — Mr Brick Housewall (@BrickHousewall) June 24, 2019

Trump just sanctioned the Ayatollah Khomeini. Saddam Hussein must be shaking in his boots right about now. — Ham on Wry (@realHamOnWry) June 24, 2019

After definitively dealing with Khomeini, can’t wait to see how Trump handles Leonid Brezhnev. https://t.co/GdHwGcpJ7q — Daniel 🌈 Summers (@WFKARS) June 24, 2019

Next up: Idi Amin — Allie Lipner (@alipner87) June 24, 2019

BREAKING: Iran levies crippling sanctions against President Lyndon B. Johnson — Judicious Adams (@jdarnbro) June 25, 2019

This is catastrophic news for Ayatollah Khomeini. If he hadn’t been dead since 1989. https://t.co/e4K7FUUnCs — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) June 24, 2019

Hopefully the sanctions will convince the Ayatollah Khomeini to release our hostages from the American Embassy. 🤣 https://t.co/xEbLjj1fBp — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) June 24, 2019

Really excited that my Ayatollah Khomeini shirt is relevant again! #Iran pic.twitter.com/bmiTRyUO41 — The Matt Entin (@themattentin) June 24, 2019