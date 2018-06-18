Trump Paves Way for a Russia-South Korea Pipeline

Gazprom has resumed talks with South Korea on the construction of a gas pipeline through the territory of North Korea, Deputy CEO Vitaly Markelov told at a press conference.

“To date, the political situation has been somewhat different, and the South Korean side has asked Gazprom to resume the project, and a series of talks has been held on this issue, and these talks are continuing,” he said.

On March 30, speaking at the energy forum in Seoul, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-hwa said that the improvement of the security situation on the Korean peninsula will make it possible to start the construction of a gas pipeline from Russia to South Korea via North Korea.

Source: TASS