Trump on Twitter

On FPF #373, I discuss how Trump has used Twitter to make threats and conduct diplomacy. Trump famously tweeted an invitation to Kim Jong-un to meet at the DMZ. The tweet led to a meeting of the two leaders and Trump being the first president to cross into North Korea. The meeting ended with plans for new talks. I explain why the reports of a ‘freeze’ agreement and Stephen Biegun leading the talks make me optimistic.

Trump also used Twitter to threaten more sanctions against Iran. Trump claimed the Iranians were secretly enriching and the JCPOA was going to expire. I debunk Trump’s lies about the nuclear deal.

