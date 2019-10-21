Trump Hails “Resettling New Areas With Kurds” as up to 130,000 Flee Turkish Offensive

What is Trump talking about here?

“The ceasefire is holding up very nicely. There are some minor skirmishes that have ended quickly. New areas being resettled with Kurds. U.S. soldiers are not in combat or ceasefire zone. We have secured the Oil.” Mark Esper, Secretary of Defense. Ending endless wars! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 20, 2019

Everybody understands Erdogan’s ideal scenario is one where the Kurds are uprooted from northern Syria and spread to the winds, averting permanently the danger of a Kurdish statelet on Turkey’s border to act as a Piedmont for Turkey’s own 15-20 million Kurds.

However why in the world would a US President ever sign under that?

Let’s hope Trump doesn’t comprehend what his mouth is saying, rather than actually intentionally hailing evicting the Kurds and preventing them from coming back, aka “resettling new areas” with them.

Understand this is not science fiction. This is exactly what has already happened in Afrin after Turkey took over and unleashed its Islamists so that the area, once an ethnic Kurdish enclave, now no longer has a Kurdish majority.

Please explain that part of the Kurds are being resettled. You are factually stating here that you are helping Erdogan in Ethnic Cleansing the Kurds, christians & Ezidi from their homeland. You are now leading an #EthnicCleansing operation with Erdogan? — Rojava (@AzadiRojava) October 20, 2019

The Syrian Democratic Forces spokesman responds to President Trump’s upbeat assessment of the deal with Turkey https://t.co/p71ZlvM6xu — Ryan Browne (@rabrowne75) October 20, 2019

Referring to Kurds living along Turkish border in Syria, Trump says of Turkey, "they had to have it cleaned out." pic.twitter.com/W8J7IFctO3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 17, 2019