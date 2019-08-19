Trump Gives Huawei Another 90-Day Reprieve: Who Is Afraid of Trade War Escalation?

For the second time since May, Trump postponed an order that would block US firms from supplying Huawei.
Winning trade wars is so easy that U.S. Set to Give Huawei Another 90 Days to Buy from American Suppliers.
The U.S. Commerce Department is expected to extend a reprieve given to Huawei Technologies that permits the Chinese firm to buy supplies from U.S. companies so that it can service existing customers, two sources familiar with the situation said.
The “temporary general license” will be extended for Huawei for 90 days, sources said.
An extension will renew an agreement set to lapse on August 19, continuing the Chinese company’s ability to maintain existing telecommunications networks and provide software updates to Huawei handsets.
U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to discuss Huawei in a call this weekend, one of the sources said.
The U.S. government blacklisted Huawei alleging the Chinese company is involved in activities contrary to national security or foreign policy interests. The United States says Huawei’s smartphones and network equipment could be used by China to spy on Americans, allegations the company has repeatedly denied.
Sham Allegation or Foolish Response?
If China is indeed a security threat Trump should not use Huawei as a bargaining chip nor should the US supply Huawei with parts.
Either Trump’s reprieve is foolish or the charges are a lie. Which is it?
Second question: Who is it that seems desperate for a deal? Trump or China?
Source: Mish Talk
“Huawei is a company we may not do business with at all.”
Trump again called the Chinese tech company a “national security threat” while speaking to reporters pic.twitter.com/Q1rs6Q0hjc
— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 18, 2019
Trump administration delays penalty on Huawei for another 90 days https://t.co/2jH6YrnfLb pic.twitter.com/kaBduUAfTF
— The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2019