Trump Fires Bolton After “Disagreeing Strongly With His Suggestions”: Good Riddance

A feud between John Bolton and Trump finally blew open today. There are conflicting stories about what happened.
I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow."
— John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019
Trump’s Tweets
I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
….I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019
Robert Costa
Ambassador Bolton sends me a text message just now: “Let’s be clear, I resigned, having offered to do so last night.”
— Robert Costa (@costareports) September 10, 2019
Bolton Settles the Issue
Offering to resign is not resigning.
The New York Times has the correct headline: Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Adviser.
President Trump fired John R. Bolton, his third national security adviser, on Tuesday amid fundamental disagreements over how to handle major foreign policy challenges like Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.
His departure comes as Mr. Trump is pursuing diplomatic openings with two of the United States’ most intractable enemies, efforts that have troubled hard-liners in the administration, like Mr. Bolton, who view North Korea and Iran as profoundly untrustworthy.
The president has continued to court Kim Jong-un, the repressive leader of North Korea, despite Mr. Kim’s refusal to surrender his nuclear program and despite repeated short-range missile tests by the North that have rattled its neighbors. In recent days, Mr. Trump has expressed a willingness to meet with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran under the right circumstances, and even to extend short-term financing to Tehran, although the offer has so far been rebuffed.
Bolton’s Consistent Message “Bomb Iran”
He repeatedly called on Tump to “Bomb, Bomb, Iran”
Bolton Wrote an Op-Ed in the New York Times: To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran
Dangerous Obsession With Iran
Why Now?
Bolton’s policy was known log ago. It never changed.
He never should have been hired in the first place.
Here’s the deal
- Trump needs deals to get re-elected
- Bolton doesn’t want deals
Good Riddance
Of all Trump’s appointments, Bolton was the worst.
The words “worst” and “good riddance” do not come close to expressing my feelings.
“Despise” is insufficient.
National Security Advisor John Bolton was an enormous security threat to the United States of America and the world in general.
For lack of anything else powerful enough to add, “Good Riddance”.
Source: Mish Talk