Checkpoint Asia

Trump Fires Bolton After “Disagreeing Strongly With His Suggestions”: Good Riddance

It took far too long to happen; let's see who Trump finds that is even more horrible
Mike "Mish" Shedlock Politics 73 0

A feud between John Bolton and Trump finally blew open today. There are conflicting stories about what happened.

Trump’s Tweets

Robert Costa

Bolton Settles the Issue

Offering to resign is not resigning.

The New York Times has the correct headline: Trump Fires John Bolton as National Security Adviser.

President Trump fired John R. Bolton, his third national security adviser, on Tuesday amid fundamental disagreements over how to handle major foreign policy challenges like Iran, North Korea and Afghanistan.

His departure comes as Mr. Trump is pursuing diplomatic openings with two of the United States’ most intractable enemies, efforts that have troubled hard-liners in the administration, like Mr. Bolton, who view North Korea and Iran as profoundly untrustworthy.

The president has continued to court Kim Jong-un, the repressive leader of North Korea, despite Mr. Kim’s refusal to surrender his nuclear program and despite repeated short-range missile tests by the North that have rattled its neighbors. In recent days, Mr. Trump has expressed a willingness to meet with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran under the right circumstances, and even to extend short-term financing to Tehran, although the offer has so far been rebuffed.

Bolton’s Consistent Message “Bomb Iran”

He repeatedly called on Tump to “Bomb, Bomb, Iran”

Bolton Wrote an Op-Ed in the New York Times: To Stop Iran’s Bomb, Bomb Iran

Dangerous Obsession With Iran

Why Now?

Bolton’s policy was known log ago. It never changed.

He never should have been hired in the first place.

Here’s the deal

  1. Trump needs deals to get re-elected
  2. Bolton doesn’t want deals

Good Riddance

Of all Trump’s appointments, Bolton was the worst.

The words “worst” and “good riddance” do not come close to expressing my feelings.

“Despise” is insufficient.

National Security Advisor John Bolton was an enormous security threat to the United States of America and the world in general.

For lack of anything else powerful enough to add, “Good Riddance”.

Source: Mish Talk