The Welcome Humiliation of John Bolton

Editor’s note: I find the piece to be a little too optimistic. I don’t quite detect the humiliation the author sees. To the contrary, I think Bolton has been quite effective in moving US policy somewhat closer to his ideal, albeit of course being such an extremist he’ll never get everything, or even the majority of what he wants, the same way he didn’t get it under Bush. But it is an interesting piece nonetheless if only as insight into the depths of contempt the NYT establishment crowd holds for Trump, Bolton and Tucker Carlson alike, and the fun places that hatred takes them.

Say this for Donald Trump. He may be transforming American politics into a kleptocratic fascist reality show and turning our once-great country into a global laughingstock, but at least he’s humiliating John Bolton in the process.

Many people who get involved with this president end up diminished, embarrassed or, in quite a few cases, indicted. Rex Tillerson, once known as a corporate titan, will now be remembered for his brief, ineffectual record as secretary of state. Michael Cohen, Trump’s former attorney, and Paul Manafort, his former campaign manager, are in prison.

Bolton’s comeuppance is of a different kind. By taking to Fox News to kiss up to Trump, he became national security adviser, a job that no other president would have ever given to a discredited warmonger.

His reward is that, after devoting his life to the expansion of American power globally, he’s a hapless party to its contraction. For a person to sell out his putative ideals for such a hollow victory would be like a Greek drama, if the Greeks had written dramas about such small men.