The Trade War Has Already Cost US Electronics Companies $10 Billion. It Will Get Worse

If you need a new television, you might want to consider buying it sooner rather than later.

The U.S.-China trade war will enter into a new phase starting this Sunday that will start hitting consumers’ wallets. The Trump administration will raise tariffs on billions of dollars of imports from China starting Sunday, according to an official announcement in the Federal Register.

That means that when an electronics company imports a TV, or a smart speaker, or a drone from China starting September 1, it will have to pay a 15% tax to the U.S. government.

Eventually, this will end up raising prices on gadgets and other products for people in the United States, said Bronwyn Flores, a spokeswoman for the Consumer Tech Association (CTA), a trade group that represents 2,000 different companies in the electronics industry, including brands like Apple and LG and retailers like Walmart and Best Buy.

“You’re not likely to see price increases for consumers starting Sunday,” Flores told CNBC. “But you might start to see it in November for Black Friday, so if you want a new TV for the Super Bowl, you might want get it soon.”

“You’re going to start to see these price increases this holiday season,” she continued.

While previous batches of tariffs already in effect have affected electronics, costing the industry $10 billion since July 2018, they were mainly focused on parts and components, according to CTA. Now the tariffs are affecting more finished goods.

“List 4a,” which is what trade experts call this round of tariffs going into effect on Sunday, will place an additional import tax on smartwatches, fitness trackers, desktop computers, digital cameras and lithium batteries. That amounts to $52 billion dollars worth of consumer goods will be affected starting Sunday, according to CTA.