Syrian Army Enters US/Kurdish-Held Northern Syria to Block Turko-Jihadi Offensive

The Syrian army has already entered SDF-held (but Arab-populated) Manbij to the west of the Euphrates. Reportedly it will now shortly move across the river and occupy positions protecting Kurdish-populated Kobani.

First footage of Syrian Army deployment in Manbij pic.twitter.com/buYmH6KlOD — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) October 13, 2019

News are so fast: The Syrian Army is in Manbij now. Another Syrian Army force heading towards the Turkish advance supported by Syrian #Kurds. — Elijah J. Magnier (@ejmalrai) October 13, 2019

Ex-FSA from Daraa who fought against Syrian Army in Nawa and Kafr Shams in 2013 and later reconciled and joined Syrian Army in 2018, who fought in North Hama and liberated Khan Shaikhoun in 2019 is now in Manbij defending the Kurds and other minorities. May God protect him! — The'Nimr'Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) October 13, 2019

👏👍👏 US local commanders notified the Syrian Arab Army they need a little time to pull out all their assets from #Manbij, things have turned around so suddenly. They will hand over full control of Manbij province to Syria tomorrow morning.

Fingers crossed.✌️ pic.twitter.com/AHCUZJA32K — Ian56 (@Ian56789) October 13, 2019

Simultanously the fighters belonging to the two small loyalist enclaves in Hasaka and Qamishli in Kurdish-held NE are now intermingled with YPG forces and spread around the entirety of the two cities. In other words, the local Syrian army soldiers already in the NE are in cooperation with the Kurds trying to cover as much ground as possible. Jubilitation in Qamishli and Hasaka over the Syrian-Kurdish agreement:

Another thing we are seeing is a change in Kurdish rhetoric. As they are being welcomed as saviors vs Erdogan’s jihadis inherited from the CIA and his plans of a ethno-demographic social engineering “regime forces” are now “Syria army”:

+++Syria army has surrounded Manbij city, there is no possibility of Turkish-backed SNA terrorists storming the city without confornting the Syrian army.#Twitterkurds #Rojava #SDF #SAA #Turkey #Syria — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) October 13, 2019

+++Manbij local source: Large military build-up of the Syrian army begins to move towards the city of #Manbij from several locations around the city. — Rojava Network (@RojavaNetwork) October 13, 2019

To put things into proper context, most armed groups fighting today against the Kurdish #YPG under the banner of #Turkey in NE #Syria, were the same groups fighting the SAA for 9 years, & they were receiving lethal & non-lethal support from the USA, EU, Israel, and the rest. pic.twitter.com/lZwntbpZkI — Kevork Almassian (@KevorkAlmassian) October 12, 2019

For that matter “regime forces” are now “Syrian army” for Sky News as well:

Meanwhile more negotiations with Russian mediation are ongoing so more deals are likely on the way:

Update: The Syrian government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been holding negotiations at a Russian airbase in Syria, a Syrian Kurdish politician tells Reuters, expressing hope for a deal that would halt a Turkish attack.https://t.co/npM852uQB2 — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) October 13, 2019

Mazlum Kobani (Commander-in-chief of the SDF): "We know that we would have to make painful compromises with Moscow and Assad. But if we have to choose between compromises and the genocide of our people, we will surely choose life for our people."https://t.co/49Hh6dZ1GA pic.twitter.com/eJtCmfoTh5 — Syrian Civil War Map (@CivilWarMap) October 13, 2019

