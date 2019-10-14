Checkpoint Asia

Syrian Army Enters US/Kurdish-Held Northern Syria to Block Turko-Jihadi Offensive

To do what the Americans won't


Marko Marjanović Politics, War 532 0

The Syrian army has already entered SDF-held (but Arab-populated) Manbij to the west of the Euphrates. Reportedly it will now shortly move across the river and occupy positions protecting Kurdish-populated Kobani.

Simultanously the fighters belonging to the two small loyalist enclaves in Hasaka and Qamishli in Kurdish-held NE are now intermingled with YPG forces and spread around the entirety of the two cities. In other words, the local Syrian army soldiers already in the NE are in cooperation with the Kurds trying to cover as much ground as possible. Jubilitation in Qamishli and Hasaka over the Syrian-Kurdish agreement:

Another thing we are seeing is a change in Kurdish rhetoric. As they are being welcomed as saviors vs Erdogan’s jihadis inherited from the CIA and his plans of a ethno-demographic social engineering “regime forces” are now “Syria army”:

For that matter “regime forces” are now “Syrian army” for Sky News as well:

Syrian army joins forces with Kurds to repel Turkey’s offensive

Meanwhile more negotiations with Russian mediation are ongoing so more deals are likely on the way:

Loading...