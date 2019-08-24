SOCOM Chief Says Imperial Navy Ready to Move Against Venezuela

The US military has been planning for months, if not years, to do “what needs to be done” against Venezuela, which is almost certainly some sort of military aggression aimed at regime change. Socom Chief Admiral Craig Faller announced this week that the Navy is now “ready.”

Admiral Faller said he wouldn’t provide “details of what we’re planning and what we’re doing, but we remain ready to implement policy decisions,” adding that he is confident that the Navy can act whenever ordered.

It isn’t entirely clear if the admiral is suggesting that the Navy was gear up for an existing plan, or is just ready for whatever the administration decides to try. This comes not long after President Trump confirmed he was considering a full naval blockade of the entire Venezuelan coast.

Faller bragged that the US Navy “is the most powerful navy in the world,” and would be able to do what it was to be sent to do. While he isn’t cluing anyone in on what that might be, his comments suggest action is likely to be sooner, not later.

Source: Antiwar.com