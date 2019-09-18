Senator Rubio Says Will Seek to Cut Solomon Islands From Dollar for Recognizing China as US Did in 1979

Is there a better example of the pigheadedness of the Empire?
The US is allowed to accomodate China because to decline would be too costly and not in its best interest, but a tiny and much poorer nation like the Solomon Islands must continue with the crusade the Empire wish it could wage:
And now I will begin exploring ways to cut off ties with #SolomonIslands including potentially ending financial assistance & restricting access to U.S. dollars & banking. https://t.co/1l7YdmhWNK
— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) September 16, 2019
Am I missing something or is Rubio threatening to financially terrorize the people of Solomon Islands for its government adopting the same policy that the US has towards China and Taiwan (recognizing China, while having no official relations with Taiwan)? https://t.co/B6d9ucI53f
— Devendra Agarwal (@devendra_agar) September 18, 2019