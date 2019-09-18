An anti-Empire alt-media site that registers 300,000 monthly views is asking you to help raise it a measly $500 per month for the next three months.

Senator Rubio Says Will Seek to Cut Solomon Islands From Dollar for Recognizing China as US Did in 1979

Sanctions for getting its China stance in line with America's own...
Marko Marjanović Politics 58 0

Is there a better example of the pigheadedness of the Empire?

The US is allowed to accomodate China because to decline would be too costly and not in its best interest, but a tiny and much poorer nation like the Solomon Islands must continue with the crusade the Empire wish it could wage: