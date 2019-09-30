Checkpoint Asia

Saudi Arabia Suffers Enormous Military Defeat on Yemen Border

A brigade worth of mercenaries in Saudi service shattered and captured along with numerous weapons and armored vehicles
Bin Salman’s “cakewalk”

Personally I’m skeptical of the claimed extent of Houthi victory, 500 killed and wounded and 2000 captured Saudis seems fantastic, but there is enough here to confirm one hundred percent that there was indeed a big (one-sided) fight which the Houthi won handily.

Likely what they’re doing isn’t so much exaggerating the numbers as conflating foreign mercenaries and local Yemeni fighters salaried by the Saudis with the actual Saudi army, which has an exalted tradition of “leading from behind” and isn’t at all eager to get itself shot at by the Houthi and the army of the Sanaa government.

Apparently there is a thing where the Saudis have delegated the protection of their own border with Houthi-held Yemen to mercenary troops they recruit from Yemen (meaning these formations are even notionally not under the Hadi government), and in Arab-speaking countries.

Also I’m not sure where the battle took place, the Houthi say it was in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region, but they have presented battles that actually took place in the Yemeni Najran as having taken place in Saudi before. Mind you the fact they were able to achieve such a surprise probably means it was indeed in Saudi.

