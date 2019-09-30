Saudi Arabia Suffers Enormous Military Defeat on Yemen Border

Personally I’m skeptical of the claimed extent of Houthi victory, 500 killed and wounded and 2000 captured Saudis seems fantastic, but there is enough here to confirm one hundred percent that there was indeed a big (one-sided) fight which the Houthi won handily.

Likely what they’re doing isn’t so much exaggerating the numbers as conflating foreign mercenaries and local Yemeni fighters salaried by the Saudis with the actual Saudi army, which has an exalted tradition of “leading from behind” and isn’t at all eager to get itself shot at by the Houthi and the army of the Sanaa government.

Apparently there is a thing where the Saudis have delegated the protection of their own border with Houthi-held Yemen to mercenary troops they recruit from Yemen (meaning these formations are even notionally not under the Hadi government), and in Arab-speaking countries.

Also I’m not sure where the battle took place, the Houthi say it was in Saudi Arabia’s southern Najran region, but they have presented battles that actually took place in the Yemeni Najran as having taken place in Saudi before. Mind you the fact they were able to achieve such a surprise probably means it was indeed in Saudi.

Houthi officials reached by phone in Sanaa said that the vast majority of the 2,000 captured soldiers were Yemeni soldiers fighting with the coalition and that about a dozen were Saudi nationals. – by @raghavanWaPohttps://t.co/ujgM1oIVDk https://t.co/hrEdB601X8 — Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 29, 2019

Yemenis are recruited by Saudi Arabia through middle men & outside government chain of command to protect Saudi borders from Houthis for 1500 KSA Rials/ mo. They are the ones inn the video – via @Ndawsari https://t.co/v3AeDA0t93 — Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 29, 2019

“Yemeni Armed Forces show scenes of thousands of Saudi Coalition prisoners:”

Houthis of Yemen now showing photos of the military vehicles and some 2,000 Saudi soldiers they claim to have taken prisoner in attack in Najran https://t.co/Am8nCEcwKy — Joshua Landis (@joshua_landis) September 29, 2019

Yemen Houthis released footage of attack on "Saudi" troops in Najran province https://t.co/mWZc7k294m — Harry Boone (@towersight) September 29, 2019

Frappes de drone sur ses installations petrolieres..mechante embuscade au Sud..petre falloir penser a trouver une sortie de crise vot' altesse.. Salang Style in southern Saudi pic.twitter.com/3NwyBCWd3y — Harry Boone (@towersight) September 29, 2019

Brrrrt on track Yemen Houthis captured two

M163s VADS (Vulcan Air Defense System) M113s fitted with 20mm Gatling gun pic.twitter.com/PL2Y4wI3QH — Harry Boone (@towersight) September 29, 2019

Several "made in Jordan' Al-Wahsh MRAP vehicles captured /destroyed by houthis at KSA – Yemen border pic.twitter.com/5PjOWLdz5d — Harry Boone (@towersight) September 29, 2019

Some Streit Spartan armored 4X4s captured by houthis

The lost army pic.twitter.com/grRZGKt1iM — Harry Boone (@towersight) September 29, 2019

Houthi fighter with a FN2000 assault rifle grabbed from Saudi LAV IFV wreck..

Mangalore style pic.twitter.com/9X5IV9Y0YJ — Harry Boone (@towersight) September 29, 2019

Saudi soldiers stopped vehicles aside and started to run away on feet! They never knew that the whole area was besieged! More than 2000 surrendered or detained, some ran away. 300+ were killed by Saudi airstrikes while surrendering or after that. Operation Victory From God pic.twitter.com/XL9LoOTlpb — Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) September 29, 2019

And this is how,when Saudi armored vehicles with soldiers on board started to retreat not knowing they'r already besieged from all directions in the whole area That's what the sight looked like when soldiers got off the vehicles,started to climb mountains only to be captured! pic.twitter.com/68tXmv1kKl — Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) September 29, 2019

Photo of the destruction of vehicles and captured weapons -maestral Houtis pic.twitter.com/u42MfNQxnQ — Y.N.M.S (@nm79797979) September 29, 2019

It will be a cake walk MBS said over in a week he said and they will be throwing rose petals at our feet, he saidhttps://t.co/mIO3QF1bGf https://t.co/ORYrhHPFaR — Aly-Khan Satchu (@alykhansatchu) September 30, 2019

And this is some of Saudi armored vehicles that were destroyed by Saudi airstrikes which killed about 300 Saudi fighters while fleeing&going to the hands of Yemen fighters! And some set to fire,burned by Yemeni fighters. But a lot of this hardware remain intact,in safe place! pic.twitter.com/RhFlpeWXcA — Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) September 29, 2019

And this isYemen minister of defense,Mohammed Atefi, driving a Saudi armored vehicle in Najran south Saudi Arabia Very few Saudi vehicles were destroyed by Saudi airstrikes!

Some were set on fire by Yemeni fighters But a lot remain intact like this1 Operation Victory from God pic.twitter.com/u4QcNHsga3 — Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) September 29, 2019

And this is the video of some of the Saudi war prisoners. Saudi nationals and mercenaries from Yemen, Sudan, and others. Operation Victory from God. pic.twitter.com/ZWcVOZBznx — Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) September 29, 2019

This is the video of some of the vehicles captured in the Yemen major operation against Saudi forces.pic.twitter.com/p0QZ0FGs2L — Nasser Arrabyee (@narrabyee) September 29, 2019