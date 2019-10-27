Satellite Images Show China Is Expanding Shipyard ‘to Build More Aircraft Carriers’

Jiangnan Shipyard is a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation, one of the country’s two major state-owned warship builders along with the China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation. CSSC and CSIC announced in July that they would merge.

CSSC and CSIC have over the past few years built hundreds of military vessels, including aircraft carriers, Type 055 destroyers, Type 075 amphibious assault ships and Type 094A nuclear submarines as the Chinese navy seeks to rapidly modernise.

The navy was estimated to have 335 major warships – submarines, aircraft carriers, destroyers, frigates, corvettes, missile-armed patrol ships and amphibious ships – as of this year, according to a US Congressional Research Service report released this month. That compares to 216 warships in 2005.

Given that the PLA Navy has retired a number of older vessels in that time, its fleet capability would also have improved along with the increase in warships.

The report, titled “China naval modernisation: implications for US Navy capabilities – background and issues for Congress”, also compared the Chinese fleet to that of the US Navy over the same period. It found that the US had 75 more warships than China in 2005, but that by this year, the US Navy has 49 fewer warships than the PLA Navy. [But of greater tonnage.]

The growth also reflected the expansion of the China Coast Guard – it had 185 ships in 2017, but just two years later the number is 248.

Source: South China Morning Post