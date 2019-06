The sociologically critical part of the footage of the near collision between US and Russian warships released by the US Navy is at the 40 seconds mark where it shows a couple of Russian sailors soaking up the tropical sun while it’s happening.

They are chilling on the deck while US crew screaming pic.twitter.com/3Xi8PSJJg0 — Leo 🦁🌏 (@leo_shane) June 7, 2019

A collision course with a US war cruiser is important, but sunshine is sunshine. This confirms a theory of mine: