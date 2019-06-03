Russia Renames Airports After Scientists, Poets, Writers, Aviators and Tsars

A nationwide poll was held late last year where Russians could nominate and vote for figures for Russia’s 45 biggest airports to be renamed after. Each Russian could cast a vote for just one airport.

Putin has now signed a decree renaming the airports reflecting the results of the poll:

Sheremetyevo Airport – poet Alexander Pushkin;

“Domodedovo” airport – scientist Mikhail Lomonosov;

airport “Vnukovo” – aircraft designer Andrei Tupolev;

the airport of Anadyr “Ugolny” – by the writer Yuri Rytheu;

Anapa Vityazevo Airport – test pilot Vladimir Kokkinaki;

Arkhangelsk Airport – writer Fyodor Abramov;

the airport of Astrakhan – artist Boris Kustodiev;

Belgorod Airport – engineer, inventor Vladimir Shukhov;

Blagoveshchensk Airport – statesman Count Nikolai Muravyov-Amursky;

Vladivostok airport – scientist Vladimir Arsenyev;

the airport of Volgograd – fighter pilot Alexei Maresyev;

Voronezh Airport – Emperor Peter I;

Ekaterinburg airport “Koltsovo” – early industrialist Akinfiy Demidov;

Kaliningrad Khrabrovo Airport – Empress Elizabeth Petrovna;

Kaluga Airport – scientist Konstantin Tsiolkovsky;

Kazan airport – poet Gabdulla Tukai;

Krasnodar Airport – Empress Catherine II;

Krasnoyarsk Airport – opera singer Dmitry Khvorostovsky;

Magadan Airport “Falcon” – singer-songwriter Vladimir Vysotsky;

the airport of Mineralnye Vody – poet Mikhail Lermontov;

the airport of Murmansk – Emperor Nicholas II;

Airport Nizhnevartovsk – oil engineer Viktor Muravlenko;

Nizhnekamsk Airport – Soviet Union’s long-serving oil minister Nikolai Lemaev;

Strigino’s Nizhny Novgorod airport – test pilot Valery Chkalov;

Novy Urengoy Airport – geologist Ivan Gubkin;

Novosibirsk airport “Tolmachevo” – fighter ace and air marshal Alexander Pokryshkin;

the airport of Norilsk – geologist Nikolai Urvantsev;

Omsk Airport – General Dmitry Karbyshev;

Penza airport – literary critic Vissarion Belinsky;

Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky airport “Yelizovo” – explorer Vitus Bering;

Pskovavia Airport – Princess Olga;

Samara airport “Kurumoch” – a scientist and designer Sergey Korolev;

Simferopol Airport – artist Ivan Aivazovsky;

Sochi airport – cosmonaut Vitaly Sevastyanov;

Syktyvkar airport – pilot Peter Istomin;

Stavropol Airport – military commander Alexander Suvorov;

Surgut airport – geologist Farman Salmanov;

Tomsk “Bogashevo” airport – aircraft designer Nikolai Kamov;

Tyumen “Roshchino” airport – scientist Dmitry Mendeleev;

Ufa airport – poet Mustay Karim;

Khabarovsk Airport – Admiral Gennady Nevelsky;

Cheboksary airport – cosmonaut Andriyan Nikolayev;

Chelyabinsk Airport – Physics Igor Kurchatov;

the airport of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk – writer Anton Chekhov;

Yakutsk airport – writer Platon Oiunsky.

Generals get their due but they’re a small minority. Except for Tsars there is almost no politicians, and aside from pilots and aviation engineers who have more of a connection to airports, the most popular choices are poets, writers, artists and inventors. Those are the people Russians revere. There is even room for an opera singer and a 19th century literary critic and booster of Russian literature. I wonger what the results of a similar poll in the US and elsewhere would be. I can see contributors to high culture sweeping the competition in a similar way in the rest of continental Europe, but in America with its civic religion and state worship? I’m not so sure.