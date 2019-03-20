Russia Imported Laotian WWII-Era T-34 Tanks, Gave Laos Modernized T-72s in Return

Earlier this year Russia began deliveries of the T-72B1 tank to Laos. As part of the settlement Russia in return requested and received 30 WWII-era T-34 tanks that Laotian army had still been using to the present.

Laos acquired the T-34s from Vietnam in 1987. They were part of the stock of 300 T-34s that Soviet Union delivered to North Vietnam between 1955 and 1960, and therefore may have seen action in the 1975 North Vietnamese drive on Saigon.

Once they return to Russia the T-34s are destined to be installed as museum pieces, be used in parades, and end up as movie stars of Russian war films. It goes to show the large role WWII has in the Russian collective consciousness, and the pride Russians take in this fine piece of engineering which helped defeat Hitler and save Russians from the virtual extinction Nazis had planned for them.

75-years later the Russians still have a use for these symbols, so much so that they’re importing them.

It seems Laos still has a number of operational T-34-85s. https://t.co/4EhjO0Esmt pic.twitter.com/IQVce6Vv6F — Rob Lee (@RALee85) December 7, 2018

