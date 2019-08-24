Report: Israel Plans to Attack the Houthis in Yemen Because “Iran”

The Kuwaiti newspaper al-Jarida is quoting “sources” familiar with the situation ho say that Israel is planning to start attacking targets in the Shi’ite Houthi movementin northern Yemen, as well as targets along the Straits of Bab el-Mandeb.

The strikes are being presented by Israeli officials as a continuation of Israel’s attacks against Iranian interests, with the sources setting this up to spin the attack as being about Iranian weapons shipments.

Israel is said to be sharing intelligence with the Arab states in the area, presumably meaning Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and other GCC nations involved in the ongoing war in Yemen.

Spinning the Houthis as a major client of Iran is in keeping with US and Saudi narratives trying to justify the Yemen War, and even though the Houthis have denied this, Israel seems to be willing to buy in.

Source: Antiwar.com