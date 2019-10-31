Report: Epstein’s Suicide Was Assisted by Someone Else Strangling Him to Death

A private forensic pathologist hired by Jeffrey Epstein‘s brother to oversee his brother’s autopsy bolsters what has been blatantly obvious for months: that Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide was assisted by someone strangling him to death against his will.

Dr. Bob Wrench, one of the world’s leading forensic pathologists, viewed Jeffrey Epstein’s body and was present at the autopsy, which was held the day after Epstein was cremated at the notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center in downtown Manhattan.

“They rushed the body out of the jail, which they shouldn’t do because that destroys the evidence,’’ Wrench told the Herald. “Then they cremated the body, which isn’t very wise before an autopsy. Then they killed the security guard on suicide watch at the time. But most damning to the whole official narrative is the fact that someone was strangling Epstein while he was committing suicide.”

Wrench says that it is extremely difficult to commit suicide while someone is strangling you to death.

“Given these data, it’s highly unlikely that Epstein committed suicide without assistance—probably from a Clinton.”

Source: Genesius Times