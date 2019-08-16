Podcast: Regime Change Hypocrisy

On FPF #389, I talk about how calls to regime change other nations ignore the human rights abuses of the US empire. The US has waged several wars of aggression since the start of the century, leaving millions dead. The US ran a massive torture and drone program where the victims are often innocent and never receive justice. The US has the highest prison population, and whistle-blowers face more severe consequences than the criminals they expose. Police in the US gets to commit crimes with impunity. I argue Americans should focus on changing their own regime, rather than waging war against others.

