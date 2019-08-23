Rebel Pocket Folds, Syrian Army Surrounds Turkish Military Outpost

Turns out the initial reports of a massive rebel evacuation were true. The great majority of rebels defending the southermost rebel salient in North Hama abandoned the field Monday when the Syrian army enveloped khan Shaykhoun, or to a lesser extent, slipped out of the cauldron after it was formed Wednesday.

Advancing into the encircled towns south of Khan Shaykhoun the Syrian army found them empty and took them without a fight.

HTS announced all their jihadists and aligned groups fled north Hama 5 days ago. Many (both pro SAA and pro jihadists) thought independent groups stayed but it seems like everyone fled with HTS — The'Nimr'Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) August 23, 2019

kafr zita

latmin

tell al-fas

al-lataminah

under army — watanisy (@watanisy) August 23, 2019

army advancing toward morek — watanisy (@watanisy) August 23, 2019

entire north hama under army

army capture all areas

photo from morek brigade pic.twitter.com/ugqdBePmPO — watanisy (@watanisy) August 23, 2019

Morek is liberated. Syrian Army now surrounds Turkish observation post pic.twitter.com/pAPvrfL8TK — The'Nimr'Tiger (@Souria4Syrians) August 23, 2019

This means since Monday huge area has fallen to the Syrian army quickly and with light losses only. The only ground that still remains to be recovered is the actual ground taken by a Turkish military outpost that was previously set up near the front line but now finds itself deep inside Syrian government-controlled territory.

Without a doubt the Turks will have to pack up now.

I think base 9 probably relocate to Hish

things will clear after Russia-Turkey talks — watanisy (@watanisy) August 23, 2019

In the background of TSK Morek pic.twitter.com/4DnqCoJop4 — Y.N.M.S (@nm79797979) August 23, 2019

