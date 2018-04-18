President of Poodlestan: “I am an Equal of Putin”

In short succession Macron has:

Inadequacy much? How needy for recognition is this guy?

Indeed he seems to suggest he bombed Syria so Putin would take him more seriously:

The French premier [sic] said: “I am an equal of Putin. By the way, Putin understands me. “And I decided to strike Syria in order to convey to Putin that we are also part of this.”

It’s safe to say that’s going about it the wrong way. The equals of Putin are Kim, Castro, Morales, Maduro, Lukashenko, Nazarbayev, Aliyev — figures who run actually independent states, not appendages of the Empire. If he wants to impress Putin he should start by declaring his independence.