Podcast: Will Trump’s Pick for Top Spy Be a Russiagate Hero?

Will Porter returns to the show to discuss Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence. Congressman John Ratcliffe has drawn criticism for being unqualified for the job. Will explains that Ratcliffe has lied about his resume to look more qualified. Will and Kyle talk about the possible role of Ratcliffe could play in the investigation of the origins of Russiagate. The investigation could bring down deep state figures like Comey and Brennan.

Will also shares his thoughts on the Mueller hearings, the IRA trial, and Afghan peace talks.

Will Porter is a staff writer at RT.

Links