Podcast: Why Did Bolton Get the Boot?

Joanne Leon – host of the Around the Empire podcast – returns to the show to discuss the firing of John Bolton. Kyle and Joanne look at some the wars he attempted to stir up during his time as Trump’s NSA. They explain Bolton’s legacy will be a war hawk who destroyed arms control deals. Joanne and Kyle examine the list of possible replacements for Bolton.
Links
- Trump Oval Office press conference on Bolton firing
- Pushback with Aaron Maté: Ex-CIA analyst on why he predicted John Bolton’s firing
- Around the Empire: Ep 111 John Bolton and Escalation With Iran feat Kyle Anzalone
- Washington Post: How clashes with Trump led to John Bolton’s firing