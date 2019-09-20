In August alone Checkpoint Asia served 316,568 servings of delicious Empire hatred over the course of 170,575 meals, to 102,763 guests, including yourself.

Checkpoint Asia

Podcast: Who Attacked Saudi Oil

Will Porter returns to the show to breakdown the attack
Kyle Anzalone War

On FPF #400, Will Porter returns to the show to breakdown the attack on Saudi oil infrastructure that took half of the Saudi’s oil production offline. Will describes the attack and evidence produced by Saudi Arabia. The Houthis have claimed they carried out the attack. However, the US has pointed the finger at Iran. Will and Kyle look at the competing claims and describe why the Houthi are more likely behind the attack. They also explain why either Iran or the Houthi have a reason to attack Saudi Arabia, Trump would be foolish to start a war with Iran, and how the new NSA – Robert O’Brien – could impact the future discussion of war with Iran. 

