Podcast: Who Attacked Saudi Oil

In August alone Checkpoint Asia served 316,568 servings of delicious Empire hatred over the course of 170,575 meals, to 102,763 guests, including yourself.

Now you can help it serve some instant noodles to its editor.

So far 48 of you helped it raise $1090 for the next 3 months of delicious Empire hatred servings. Thanks a million for giving back!

Hope the other 2500 regulars can help us get to the needed $1500.