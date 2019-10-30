Podcast: Whistleblowers Expose OPCW Lies in Douma Report

On FPF #413, I discuss the importance of international watchdog groups, the OPCW [chemical weapons] and IAEA [nuclear technology]. Two whistleblowers have come out and exposed lies and misleading information in the OPCW’s report on the alleged chemical weapons attack in Douma. One critical report released by a whistleblower showed the suspected scene of the chemical weapons attack was staged. The IAEA just selected a new head that is backed by the US. The IAEA fills important roles like inspecting and certifying the Iran Nuclear Deal.

Links

Caitlin Johnstone on Douma report