Podcast: What Is Happening in Syria?

On FPF $408, Will Porter returns to the show to update what is happening in Syria.

There is a lot of conflicting reports about what is happening in Syria.

Will dives into all the rumors and explains what is the actual situation is.

Will and Kyle discuss Trump’s decision to leave Syria. Trump has received nearly universal condemnation from the establishment.

However, he did make the correct choice in taking US troops out of harm’s way.

Will and Kyle look at the bills taken up in Congress that object to Trump’s move.