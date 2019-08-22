Podcast: US Drone Downed Over Yemen, What Was It Doing There Anyway??

On FPF #390, I discuss a US drone being shot down over Yemen. The US claims that Iran supplied the Houthi with the weapons. The US media has focused their attention on the relationship between Houthi and Iran. However, the more important question is what was a US drone doing over Houthi held Yemen. Trump has no authority to wage a war against the Houthi, who oppose al-Qaeda. I explain how the downing of a US drone and Saudi losing Aden to separatists show the US needs to end its involvement in Yemen.

Links