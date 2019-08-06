Podcast: Tulsi’s Inconsistent Position on Foreign Policy

On FPF #384 I cover Tulsi Gabbard’s positions on BDS, India’s crackdown in Kashmir, and Iran possibly seizing an Iranian ship in the Gulf. Last week, Tulsi voted for a bill that condemned BDS. She received some criticism from her base and has now become a cosponsor of Ilhan Omar’s bill affirming Americans’ rights to boycott a foreign government.

India has started to take more control over Kashmir. The Indian government took legal steps to take some of Kashmir’s autonomy. India has also cut phone and internet services in Kashmir. I explain how this can lead to a dangerous escalation with nuclear powers India and Pakistan.

In the Middle East, Iran is claiming to have seized an Iranian oil tanker. Iran alleges the tanker was involved in smuggling. In Yemen, AQAP is carrying out attacks against the Saudi/US-backed government’s forces.

