Joanne Leon returns to FPF to discuss the first public impeachment hearing. Joanne gives a break down of Kent and Taylor’s testimony. Joanne explains the MSM headline of bombshell revelations are simply wrong. While the hearing were meant to focus on Trump’s alleged quid pro quo, it was Trump’s idea of withholding military aid to Ukraine that created so much concern among career bureaucrats.

Joanne Leon is the host of the Around the Empire podcast.