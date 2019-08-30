Podcast: Trump’s Economic Warfare is Failing

Adam Graham returns to the show for the Patreon’s Q & A Livestream. Adam and Kyle answer questions about Venezuela, Cuba, Afghanistan, Hong Kong, Yemen, and Syria. They explain why Trump’s policies have failed across the globe and he has entered the US into several economic wars. Adam and Kyle explain why sanctions do not lead to people rising up and overthrowing their repressive governments.

Adam’s work has been published at the Libertarian Institute and he runs the No King But Christ blog.

Links

FPF #292 – Hong Kong protests

FPF #316 – Remember the Maine