Podcast: Trump Fires Bolton!

On FPF #396, I discuss Trump’s firing of John Bolton. Bolton served as Trump’s National Security Adviser for the past year and a half. Bolton used his position to push for more war and destroy nuclear agreements. This should not have come to as a surprise to anyone, Bolton’s legacy is starting wars and killing agreements that encourage diplomacy. In the Trump administration, he was influential in ruining the Hanoi summit with North Korea, killing the INF Treaty, starting an economic war against Venezuela, and increasing the maximum pressure campaign against Iran.
